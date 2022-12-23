Dialect

Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Modificacions dins la version 2.1.1

fa 8 meses
Talha installada~4 MB
Talha del telecargament1 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions90,303
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
