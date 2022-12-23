Dialect
per The Dialect Authors
Translate between languages
A translation app for GNOME.
Features:
- Translation based on Google Translate
- Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
- Translation based on Lingva Translate API
- Text to speech
- Translation history
- Automatic language detection
- Clipboard buttons
Modificacions dins la version 2.1.1
fa 8 meses
Talha installada~4 MB
Talha del telecargament1 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions90,303
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing
