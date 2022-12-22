Blurble

per Vojtěch Perník
drey.app
InstallarDonar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Word guessing game

Solve the riddle until you run out of guesses!

The game is a clone of Wordle and made with localization in mind.

Modificacions dins la version 0.4.0

fa 3 meses
Talha installada~466 KB
Talha del telecargament183 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions5,177
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Blurble
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/Blurble
Senhalar un problèmahttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Blurble/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Blurble

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Blurble

Executar

flatpak run app.drey.Blurble