NixOS

  1. Install Flatpak

    To install Flatpak, set NixOS option services.flatpak.enable to true by putting the following into your /etc/nixos/configuration.nix: 

    
      services.flatpak.enable = true;

    Then, rebuild and switch to the new configuration with:

    
      $ sudo nixos-rebuild switch

    For more details see the NixOS documentation.

  2. Add the Flathub repository

    Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

    
      $ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

  3. Ready to go!

    Now all you have to do is install some apps!