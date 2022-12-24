Luna

door Carlos Lopez
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

An amazing calendar widget

Select a theme color for the calendar and browse through the months and years with an intuitive interface.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.1.6

bijna 2 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~96 MB
Download­grootte20 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties5.671
LicentieGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Project­websitehttps://github.com/calo001/luna
Hulphttps://github.com/calo001/luna/issues
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/calo001/luna/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.calo001.luna

Andere apps door Carlos Lopez

Fondo

Find the most beautiful wallpapers

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.calo001.luna

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.calo001.luna
Tags:
calendardaymonthyear