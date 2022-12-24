Fondo
door Carlos Lopez
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Find a variety of the most beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash.com the world’s most generous community of photographers.
Fondo allows you to see thousands of beautiful photographs from the most recent to the one you are to looking for. Give a single click on a picture, wait until the download is complete and enjoy your new wallpaper!
Have a minimalist, simple and elegant interface, additionally, you can change from light mode to dark mode as you prefer.
Main features:
- 🌠️ To infinity and beyond!: Use the infinite scroll to load more photos.
- 🔍️ Find out what you like: Search by categories or type in the search bar.
- 🕒️ Keep your favorite photos with you: Every new wallpaper is saved in the history.
- 📬️ Share with your friends: Select a variety of options for sharing an Unsplash link to the photo.
- 🔄️ Filter by orientation: Portrait, Landscape or Any.
- 🖼️ Create an amazing slideshow on your desktop by selecting your favorites photos.
- 🔽️ Download any photo you like.
