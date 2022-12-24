Warble

door Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Wijzigingen in versie 2.0.1

9 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~53 MB
Download­grootte12 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties4.037
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Hulphttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
gamepuzzlewordwordle