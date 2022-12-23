Paint Spill

door Andrew Vojak
Installeren
The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Wijzigingen in versie 1.1.0

ongeveer 1 jaar geleden
Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
