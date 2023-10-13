Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament Launcher

door Epic Games
Installeren

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Wijzigingen in versie 469d-rc4

ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
(Bouwpoging 23 dagen geleden)
  • Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar

  • Propriëtair

    Deze app is niet in het openbaar ontwikkeld, dus alleen de ontwikkelaars weten hoe het werkt. Het kan onveilig zijn op manieren die moeilijk te detecteren zijn, en het kan zonder toezicht veranderen.
Geïnstalleerde grootte~71 MiB
Download­grootte70.81 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.292
Tags:
linuxflatpak