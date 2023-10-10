Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

door Epic Games
Installeren

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Wijzigingen in versie 3369.2

bijna 18 jaar geleden
(Bouwpoging ongeveer 2 maanden geleden)
  • Geen wijzigingslogboek beschikbaar

  • Propriëtair

    Deze app is niet in het openbaar ontwikkeld, dus alleen de ontwikkelaars weten hoe het werkt. Het kan onveilig zijn op manieren die moeilijk te detecteren zijn, en het kan zonder toezicht veranderen.
Geïnstalleerde grootte~25.02 MiB
Download­grootte22.32 MiB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties1.820
Tags:
linuxflatpak