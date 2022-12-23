Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game

Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~152 MB
Download­grootte41 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties14.426
LicentiePropriëtair
Project­websitehttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.missilemath