Midnightmare Teddy
door Endless Network
Shoot and survive
You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!
Wijzigingen in versie 1.0
meer dan 4 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~139 MB
Downloadgrootte40 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties13.781
LicentiePropriëtair
Andere apps door Endless Network
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren