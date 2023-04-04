Nanonote

A minimalist note taking application.

It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).

Wijzigingen in versie 1.4.0

2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~291 KB
Download­grootte102 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties949
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://agateau.com/projects/nanonote
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/agateau/nanonote/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.nanonote

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.nanonote

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.agateau.nanonote