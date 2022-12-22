Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~107 MB
Download­grootte83 MB
Beschikbare architecturenx86_64
Aantal installaties11.097
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels