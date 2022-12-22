rRootage

door ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Wijzigingen in versie 0.23

bijna 20 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~8 MB
Download­grootte5 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.160
LicentieBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Project­websitehttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Hulphttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup