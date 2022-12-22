rRootage
door ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
Wijzigingen in versie 0.23
bijna 20 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~8 MB
Downloadgrootte5 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties2.160
LicentieBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Andere apps door ABA Games
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren