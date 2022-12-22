noiz2sa
door ABA Games
A frenetic abstract shooter
noiz2sa is an abstract and fast-paced shooter game .
Defeat abstract enemies while dodging their bullets!
Wijzigingen in versie 0.51a
meer dan 18 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~12 MB
Downloadgrootte10 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.349
LicentieBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Andere apps door ABA Games
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren