Clairvoyant

av Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames on GitHub
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Endringer i versjon 3.0.6

3 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~142 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse61 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner3 395
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://cassidyjames.com
Hjelphttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
Tags:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮