Darkbar

av Sean Davis
Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Endringer i versjon 1.0.1

omtrent ett år siden
Installert størrelse~1 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse367 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner3 995
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
Tags:
customizationtitlebar