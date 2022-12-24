Bombermaaan

Installer
Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Endringer i versjon 2.1.8.2208

over 2 år siden
Installert størrelse~15 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse7 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner14 703
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
