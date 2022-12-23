Viper
av 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Endringer i versjon 1.7.3
2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~240 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse96 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner3 512
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
Manuell installasjon
Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer