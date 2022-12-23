teams-for-linux

av Ismael Martinez
Installer
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron

It uses the Web App and wraps it as a standalone application using Electron.

Endringer i versjon 1.1.6

8 dager siden
Installert størrelse~239 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse97 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner272 393
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/IsmaelMartinez/teams-for-linux
Hjelphttps://github.com/IsmaelMartinez/teams-for-linux/blob/develop/KNOWN_ISSUES.md
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/IsmaelMartinez/teams-for-linux/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.IsmaelMartinez.teams_for_linux

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.IsmaelMartinez.teams_for_linux

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.IsmaelMartinez.teams_for_linux