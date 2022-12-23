teams-for-linux
av Ismael Martinez
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron.
It uses the Web App and wraps it as a standalone application using Electron.
Endringer i versjon 1.1.6
8 dager siden
Installert størrelse~239 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse97 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner272 393
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
