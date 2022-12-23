Mindustry
av Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
Endringer i versjon 145.1
4 dager siden
Installert størrelse~256 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse134 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner29 901
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
Manuell installasjon
Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer