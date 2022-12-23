Aliza MS

@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub
Installer
DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

Endringer i versjon 1.9.1

26 dager siden
Installert størrelse~33 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse10 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner6 487
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/AlizaMedicalImaging/AlizaMS
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS