Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Endringer i versjon 6.1.0
2 måneder siden
- Ingen endringslogg angitt
Installert størrelse~228 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse228 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner0
LisensProprietært