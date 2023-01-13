FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
av FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Endringer i versjon 2.10.0
5 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~27 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse11 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner14 631
LisensApache License 2.0
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
Tags: