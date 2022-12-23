Boatswain

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

4 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~2 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse514 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner6 860
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Innrapporter et problemhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Kjør

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
Tags:
deckelgatostream deckstreaming