Boatswain
av Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Endringer i versjon 0.3.0
4 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~2 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse514 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner6 860
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
