MQTT X
av EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.
MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.
Endringer i versjon 1.9.3
omtrent en måned siden
Installert størrelse~241 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse91 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner11 971
LisensApache License 2.0
