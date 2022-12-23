syncBackup

av Darhon Software
darhon.com
Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Endringer i versjon 2.0.1

omtrent ett år siden
Installert størrelse~4 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse516 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner6 361
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.syncbackup

Kjør

flatpak run com.darhon.syncbackup