syncBackup
av Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Endringer i versjon 2.0.1
omtrent ett år siden
Installert størrelse~4 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse516 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner6 361
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
