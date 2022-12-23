Timecard
Track time beautifully.
Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.
Features:
- Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
- Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
- View, sort, and edit time log entries.
- Customizable time log path.
- Hides to system tray.
- Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.
Endringer i versjon 2.1.0
over ett år siden
Installert størrelse~105 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse32 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner2 614
LisensBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
