BrickBuster
av Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Endringer i versjon 1.0
omtrent 2 år siden
Installert størrelse~37 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse16 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner1 089
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
