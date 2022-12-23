Brosix

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Endringer i versjon 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731

omtrent ett år siden
Installert størrelse~560 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse220 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner1 691
LisensProprietært
Prosjektnettsidehttps://brosix.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

Kjør

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix