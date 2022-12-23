Vorta

Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Endringer i versjon v0.8.12

2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~52 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse15 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner43 049
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Hjelphttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Kjør

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Tags:
borg