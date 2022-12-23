Simple Diary

av Johan Bjäreholt
Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Endringer i versjon v0.4.3

8 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~582 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse194 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner2 660
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Kjør

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Tags:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal