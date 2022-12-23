Simple Diary
av Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Endringer i versjon v0.4.3
8 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~582 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse194 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner2 660
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
