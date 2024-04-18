Flathub Logo

Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Endringer i versjon 3.0.0

omtrent en måned siden
(Built omtrent 8 timer siden)
  • Ingen endringslogg vedlagt

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Installert størrelse~269.25 MiB
Nedlastingsstørrelse108.95 MiB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64
Knagger:
linuxflatpak