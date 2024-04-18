Beaver Notes
av Daniele Rolli
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Endringer i versjon 3.0.0
omtrent en måned siden
(Built omtrent 8 timer siden)
- Ingen endringslogg vedlagt
Installert størrelse~269.25 MiB
Nedlastingsstørrelse108.95 MiB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64