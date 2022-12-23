ATLauncher is a launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.

ATLauncher has a few nice features including:

Allows quick and easy install of modpacks, no more messing around trying to install mods

A range of different packs, and more being added all the time

Multiple instances. Install a pack as many times as you like without messing up a previous install

Multiple accounts allow you to login as different users from the one install

Private instances. This allows you to only install instances under your account so people can't mess up your worlds

1 click backup of your saves

Easy server creation from within the Launcher

Install packs from CurseForge and FTB

Mod management for instances, including auto download and installation of mods, maps and resource packs from CurseForge and Modrinth

Support for both Mojang and Microsoft accounts

More features always being added

Below is the steps to run this flatpak in a custom directory