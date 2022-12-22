Albion Online

Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

Endringer i versjon 1.0.34.184

over 5 år siden
Installert størrelse~113 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse108 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner47 511
Lisenshttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
Prosjektnettsidehttps://albiononline.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Kjør

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline