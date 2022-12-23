Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Endringer i versjon 32.0.0.465

over 2 år siden
Installert størrelse~18 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse11 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner146 786
Lisenshttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Prosjektnettsidehttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Kjør

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
