Quadrix

av Jean-François Alarie
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Endringer i versjon 1.6.5

omtrent 2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~242 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse94 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner2 820
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://quadrix.chat
Kontakthttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Ofte stilte spørsmålhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

