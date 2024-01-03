Flathub Logo

TigerJython

av TJ Group
Installer

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Endringer i versjon 2.39

15 dager siden
(Built omtrent 5 timer siden)
  • Ingen endringslogg angitt

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Get involved
Installert størrelse~322.87 MiB
Nedlastingsstørrelse183.01 MiB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64
Tags:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak