Manuskript

Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Endringer i versjon 0.15.0

4 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~351 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse115 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner15 754
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Hjelphttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Browse the source codehttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Contribute to the Apphttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Kjør

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
Tags:
editmanuskriptmsknovelofficetextwrite