Proton Mail Bridge
av Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Endringer i versjon 3.2.0
27 dager siden
Installert størrelse~159 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse61 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner60 842
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
