Dconf Editor

av The GNOME Project
Verified
InstallerDoner
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Endringer i versjon 43.0

9 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~1 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse468 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner67 950
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Innrapporter et problemhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Kjør

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Tags:
configurationsettings