Vintage Story

av Anego Studios
Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Endringer i versjon 1.18.5

omtrent en måned siden
Installert størrelse~557 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse479 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner16 246
LisensProprietært
Prosjektnettsidehttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Kontakthttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Hjelphttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Ofte stilte spørsmålhttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub at.vintagestory.VintageStory

Kjør

flatpak run at.vintagestory.VintageStory