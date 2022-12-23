ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Endringer i versjon 0.6.4

over 5 år siden
Installert størrelse~864 KB
Nedlastingsstørrelse406 KB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner965
LisensGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Hjelphttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Innrapporter et problemhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Kjør

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Tags:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf