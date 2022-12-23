TuxGuitar
av Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
Endringer i versjon 1.5.6
omtrent ett år siden
Installert størrelse~259 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse132 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner34 457
LisensGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Installasjoner siden begynnelsen
Manuell installasjon
Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer