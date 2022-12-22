RedNotebook

av Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Endringer i versjon 2.29.6

omtrent 2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~7 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse2 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner29 983
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://rednotebook.app
Hjelphttps://rednotebook.app/help.html
Ofte stilte spørsmålhttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/discussions
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/rednotebook
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/issues
Contribute to the Apphttps://rednotebook.app/participate.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

Kjør

flatpak run app.rednotebook.RedNotebook
Tags:
diaryjournalnotebooknotes