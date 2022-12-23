Moosync

Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

Customizable music player

Moosync is an Electron based simple music player with a primary goal to provide a clean and easy interface.

Through Moosync you can easily listen songs from your desktop or through Youtube and Spotify.

Some of its features include:

  • Play audio files on your desktop.
  • Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Youtube playlists.
  • Add Spotify and Youtube tracks and playlists by URLs.
  • Play songs directly from youtube using youtube embed.
  • Scrobble your tracks on LastFM.
  • Get music recommendations directly from Spotify, Youtube and LastFM
  • Mix and match songs from different providers in a single playlist
  • Easy to use interface
  • Customizable theme engine
  • Develop own apps on top of Moosync Extension API
  • Available on Windows and Linux and MacOS

Endringer i versjon 8.0.0

2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~437 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse144 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner21 793
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://moosync.app
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.moosync.moosync

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub app.moosync.moosync

Kjør

flatpak run app.moosync.moosync
Tags:
audioextensionsmusicplayerpluginsspotifyyoutube