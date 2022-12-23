Warp

av Fina Wilke
drey.app
Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Endringer i versjon 0.5.4

omtrent 2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~8 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse3 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner42 522
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Prosjektnettsidehttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Kontakthttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Innrapporter et problemhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Kjør

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Tags:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole