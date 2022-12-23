BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
Installer

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Endringer i versjon 1.12.2.1

2 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~59 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse22 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner9 251
LisensApache License 2.0
Prosjektnettsidehttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Kjør

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles