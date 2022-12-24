Astronum

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Įdiegtas dydis~84 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis34 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai1 805
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekto svetainėhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Pagalbahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Pranešti apie problemąhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Manifestashttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum