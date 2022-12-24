Soma Radio
pateikė Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Pakeitimai versijoje 1.2.6
prieš 3 mėnesius
Įdiegtas dydis~162 KB
Atsisiuntimo dydis84 KB
Galimos architektūrosaarch64, x86_64
Įdiegimai10 879
LicencijaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
